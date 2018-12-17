Pointer Telocation receives largest-ever order

Israeli connected-car pioneer Pointer Telocation Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq:PNTR; TASE:PNTR) has received its largest-ever order. The Rosh ha'ayin-based company, which develops, manufactures and operates Mobile Resource Management (MRM), announced today that it has received an order worth $8.5 million for 4G product delivery from a key telematics company. Product shipments are expected to start in the second quarter of 2019 and to be completed in 2019.

Pointer's innovative and reliable cloud-based software-as-a-service (SAAS) platform extracts and captures an organization's critical mobility data points - from office, drivers, routes, points-of-interest, logistic-network, vehicles, trailers, containers and cargo. The SAAS platform analyzes the raw data, converting it into valuable information for Pointer's customers and providing them with actionable insights, thus enabling the customers to improve their bottom line and increase their profitability. Pointer's CEO is David Mahlab.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2018

