Poll: Likud led by Sa'ar would win less mandates

The Likud would win less mandates in next March's Knesset elections if led by Gideon Sa'ar than if led by Benjamin Netanyahu, the latest Channel 11 KAN poll has found. Sa'ar is challenging Netanyahu in the Likud primaries on December 26.

If Netanyahu wins the primaries, the poll projects that Benny Gantz's Blue & White would win 35 seats in March and the Likud 31. The United Arab list would win 13 seats, Shas 9, Yisrael Beitenu 8, United Torah Judaism 7, New Right 6, Labor-Gesher 6, and Democratic Union 5.

If Sa'ar won the primaries, the poll projects Benny Gantz's Blue & White winning 34 seats and the Likud under Sa'ar winning 27 seats. However, the right wing Jewish Home, which would not cross the four-seat threshold if Netanyahu leads the Likud, would win four seats if Sa'ar led the Likud.

Regardless of who leads the Likud, neither of the two big parties would be able to form a government without each other in a national unity coalition.

