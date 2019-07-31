Poll projects Shaked-led United Right as third largest party

Of all the latest political mergers ahead of the September 17 Knesset elections (Labor-Gesher, Meretz- Israel Democratic party), the United Right, the union between Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett's New Right and Rafi Peretz's Jewish Home party has proven the most successful, according to the latest Channel 12 News poll.

The poll found that the United Right would win 14 seats, becoming the third largest party, winning most of its new mandates from the Likud, which falls to 28 seats, behind Blue & White with 30 seats. The Joint Arab List would win 11 seats, and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beitenu 10 seats. United Torah Judaism would win eight seats, Shas 7 seats, the Democratic Camp (Meretz-Barak) seven seats and Labor-Gesher 5 seats.

Despite the United Right's gains, Netanyahu would still be unable to form a government without Liberman, unless Amir Peretz's Labor-Gesher could be lured into a Likud-led government.

