Polls: Likud trails but maintains majority for coalition

As of midday today no more opinion polls can be published before next Tuesday's Knesset elections. The final round of polls published today showed Benny Gantz's Blue & White party opening up a clear lead over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party. But many parties are hovering close to the 4-seat minimum threshold and ultimately, this factor could decide who can form the next government.

In the latest polls: "Yediot Ahronot" has Blue & White winning 30 seats and the Likud 26; "Maariv" - i24News has Blue & White winning 28 seats and Likud 27; "Israel Hayom" has Blue & White winning 32 seats and Likud 27; Channel 12 News has Blue & White winning 30 seats and the Likud 26; while Channel 11 KAN has the Likud winning 31 seats and Blue & White 30.

The average of the five polls has Blue & White with 30 seats and the Likud with 27 while the Labor party wins 10 seats, Hadash-Ta'al (7), United Torah Jewry (7), New Right (6), Meretz (5), United Right List (5), Zehut (5), , Shas (5), Kulanu (4), Yisrael Beitenu (4), and Ra'am Balad (4).

This means that despite not being the largest party, Netanyahu could form a 63-seat right wing coalition, and there would be no way that Blue & White could block Likud unless they could form an alliance with some right wing parties.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 5, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019