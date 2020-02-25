Polls show resurgent Likud tying with Blue & White

Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is resurgent. For the first time in the current election campaign, the average of the five most recent polls shows Benny Gantz's Blue & White party and Likud neck and neck. Up until now, Blue & White has consistently had a narrow lead over Likud. Isolated polls have actually shown Likud leading lately, and the latest poll published by public broadcaster Kan has Likud ahead by a single Knesset seat, projecting 34 seats for Likud, 33 for Blue & White, 10 for Labor-Gesher-Meretz, 8 for Shas, and 7 each for United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beitenu, and Yamina.

Rounds of fighting such as we have seen in the past couple of days on the border with the Gaza Strip tend to strengthen parties of the right in general and Likud in particular. At the moment a cease-fire is in place, but anything could happen between now and the election on March 2.

In the average of the five most recently published polls, the projected results, in terms of Knesset seats for each party, are as follows:

Blue & White 34

Likud 34

Joint Arab List 14

Labor-Gesher-Meretz 9

Shas 8

United Torah Judaism 7

Yamina 7

Yisrael Beitenu 7

Otzma Yehudit 0

The polls on which the average is based are: Kan, February 25; Channel 12 News, February 24; Channel 12 News, February 23; Kan, February 23; Yisrael Hayom, February 21.

