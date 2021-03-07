Pre-election travel regulations come into force

New regulations governing travel to and from Israel come into force today, without isolation hotels and without an exemptions committee, for almost everyone. Here's what you need to know.

Why the change?

The aim is to enable Israelis to return to Israel before the Knesset election on March 23. The realization that citizens cannot be denied their basic right to vote has now percolated through to government ministries, hence the need to open the skies despite the fear that new coronavirus variants might enter Israel. The change is in force until March 20.

How many travelers will be able to enter Israel

For the first few days, the quota of incoming travelers will be 1,000 a day, rising afterwards to 3,000. The current quota is 2,000 a day, but in practice, because of restrictions on flight schedules, the number of passengers landing at Ben Gurion Airport daily has been about 700. The quotas will be controlled in accordance with the number of flights actually permitted.

From where will it be possible to travel to Israel?

New York, Frankfurt, London, and Paris. From Monday, March 8, a flight will be added from Kiev. Flights from these places will operate daily. Afterwards, Hong Kong and Toronto will be added to the list. The Ministry of Transport is authorized to determine further departure points. People who have booked flights for destinations not on the list for next week should maintain contact with the airlines/travel agents, since it is likely that these flights will be postponed. Turkish Airlines, for example, has informed its customers that because of the uncertainties it cannot maintain its flight schedule.

Is exemptions committee approval required?

Travelers seeking to enter Israel will not need approval from an exemptions committee. Departing passengers who are not vaccinated (including children traveling with their parents) will have to obtain approval from an exemptions committee in order to leave Israel.

Is isolation still required, and, if so, where?

Travelers landing in Israel must go into isolation for fourteen days or ten days, subject to two coronavirus tests. Travelers will not have to be isolated in government-run hotels as at present, and will be allowed to isolate at home, subject to monitoring, through electronic bracelets or a monitoring app. Passengers can ask to be isolated in a government-operated hotel. Those staying in such hotels can be released to home isolation from tonight, if they consent to be monitored by the police. The fine for violating the isolation requirements is NIS 5,000. People who have been vaccinated or who have had coronavirus and recovered are exempt from the requirements.

Is a coronavirus test mandatory before flying?

All passengers must present the results of coronavirus tests carried out 72 hours before the flight to Israel and just before the flight. Passengers arriving at Ben Gurion Airport will be required to undergo a further test after they land.

What about land borders?

People arriving in Israel via land border crossings are counted towards the daily quota of travelers. The government is not allowing Israelis to vacation in Sinai and to leave Israel via the Taba border crossing. The crossing will be opened once only, to allow Israelis staying in Egypt to enter Israel. The crossing at the border with Jordan will be opened twice weekly to allow entry into Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 7, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021