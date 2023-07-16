Prime minister stable after admission to Sheba Hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to the emergency department of Sheba hospital yesterday. His bureau issued a short statement confirming that he had felt unwell but that his condition was stable.

Channel 12 television news reported that he walked from the prime ministerial convoy into the hospital, and his personal physician reported that his condition was stable and that he was undergoing tests.

The prime minster’s bureau stated on Saturday: "The prime minister spent time at Lake Kinneret in the heat of the day yesterday. Today, he complained of slight dizziness, and, on the recommendation of his personal physician, Dr. Tzvi Berkovitz, he went to the emergency department of Sheba Medical Center.

"The initial tests proved negative and showed no findings. The initial assessment is that it was a case of dehydration. On the recommendation of the doctors, the prime minister continues to undergo routine tests." Netanyahu remained in hospital overnight last night.

Netanyahu, 73, was last hospitalized on Yom Kippur in October, after feeling unwell during the fast at the synagogue service. He was released after comprehensive tests and a period of rest.

