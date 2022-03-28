Prime minister tests positive for Covid-19

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. His bureau said that he felt well and would continue with his agenda as planned, from his home. This morning, the prime minister will carry out a situation assessment following the terrorist attack last night in Hadera, in which two Border Police officers were killed, with the minister of defense, the minister of internal security, the IDF chief of staff, the head of the Israel Security Agency, the chief of police, and others. Last night, Bennett went to the police station in Hadera after the attack and held a meeting there with the chief of police.

At the end of the week, Bennett is due to travel to India on an official visit. It Is not yet known whether the visit will take place despite the prime minister having contracted Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz is also due to fly to India. The lack of coordination between the two staffs has caused the tension between Bennett and Gantz to rise to a new peak, with each giving press briefings criticizing the other, amid a developing crisis in relations between them.

Leader of the Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted wishes for Bennett's recovery: "Health before everything. I wish Naftali Bennett a full recovery." Netanyahu conspicuously failed to refer to Bennet as prime minister. Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid tweeted: "A speedy recovery, prime minister. Be well brother."

