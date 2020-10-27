Nachman Ash to replace Gamzu as Covid-19 chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein have agreed to appoint Prof. Nachman Ash as Israel's National Coronavirus Project Coordinator. He will replace Prof. Ronni Gamzu who as agreed from the start will return to his job as CEO of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) at the start of November.

Ash, 59 is married to pediatric oncologist Dr. Shifra Esh and they have three children. A former brigadier general and IDF chief medical officer he is a professor in the health management systems department at Ariel University and director of the medicine division of Maccabi Health Services.

