Proofpoint leases 4 floors in Tel Aviv's Azrieli Center

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) announced today that it has leased four floors, encompassing 6,000 square meters to US cybersecurity giant Proofpoint. The lease is for five years with an option for a further five years. No financial details about the lease were disclosed.

Proofpoint has 200 employees in its Tel Aviv development center, which is based on the acquisition of three Israeli cybersecurity companies. ObserveIT for $225 million, Firelayers for $50 million and MetaNetworks for $120 million.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), which for the past 20 years has been leasing 17 floors with 25,000 square meters in the triangular tower is leaving by the end of 2020 for the Azrieli Center in Holon. Intel unit Habana Labs has already leased four of the available floors and now Proofpoint has snapped up another four. Other tenants in the triangular tower include SAP, Clal Industries, Deloitte, and consultancy company BCG.

Azrieli said that it is taking advantage of Bezeq's departure to undertake a thorough renovation of the triangular tower and renovate and reconfigure the entire ground floor area of Azrieli Center.

