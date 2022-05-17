Property & Building seeks loan as HSBC Tower sale falls through

Property and Building Corp. Ltd. (TASE:PTBL) is acting to obtain a NIS 700 million loan to finance the purchase of Aaron Frenkel's shares in income producing real estate company Bayside Land Corp. Ltd. (Gav Yam) (TASE:BYSD1), which Property & Building controls. This follows the cancellation of the deal whereby Property & Building was to have sold the HSBC Tower in Manhattan. Property and Building signed an agreement last December to buy Frenkel's 37.2% stake in Bayside for NIS 3.1 billion.

In the past few weeks, Property & Building's share price has fallen 35% as the difficulties over the HSBC Tower sale emerged. It has a current market cap of NIS 2.2 billion.

The $855 million sale, to Innovo Property Group, was due to be completed yesterday. Under the sale agreement, Property & Building will retain the $35 million deposit paid by the buyer. The sale was due to yield flow to Property & Building of NIS 1.1 billion.

The reason that Innovo Property Group was unable to complete the deal was that it emerged that the main tenant, HSBC, which leased 63% of the building, would not renew its lease.

Property & Building is the main income producing real estate arm of Discount Investment, whose main shareholders are Mega Or, controlled by Tzahi Nahmias, the Salkind family's Elco Holdings, and Rami Levy.

