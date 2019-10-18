Protalix up 74% after positive Fabry disease trial results

Israeli drug development company Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:The latest results was positive 12-month on-treatment data from the first 16 out of the 22 adult patients enrolled in its BRIDGE Phase III study.

Protalix VP medical affairs Dr. Raul Chertkoff said, "The results suggest the strong potential benefit of pegunigalsidase alfa on renal function for Fabry patients."

The 12-month interim data from the first 16 of 22 adult patients enrolled (9 males and 7 females) demonstrate a mean improvement in kidney function, in both male and female patients, when switched from agalsidase alfa to pegunigalsidase alfa.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 18, 2019

