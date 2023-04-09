Protests against judicial reform continue despite security situation

Despite the tense security situation in Israel and terrorist attacks that killed three people over the weekend, protests against the government’s plans for reform of the country’s judicial system continued for the fourteenth successive week last night. According to the organizers, about 250,000 people took part in demonstrations around Israel, about 145,000 of them in Tel Aviv, where the demonstration began with a minute’s silence in memory of the three terror victims and a prayer for the injured.

Former chief of staff and minister of defense Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon was one of the most prominent speakers in Tel Aviv. "I am here to say that the current fight to preserve democracy and save the State of Israel is the most important fight of my life," Ya’alon said. "During my decades of military service, I never saw such reckless behavior as that of the accused Netanyahu now. The accused has been warned thousands of times that his obsessive plot to turn Israel into a dictatorship represents an immediate, existential threat to Israel’s security. Those issuing the warnings were all the defense, legal, science and economic experts, who made it clear to him that his plot is a critical blow to the IDF and its spirit.

"Netanyahu pushed to center stage messianic, racist elements who seek to set the region ablaze with messianic fire. The want a fascist, racist, homophobic, messianic and corrupt dictatorship."

Ya’alon called on the opposition not to agree to a "rotten compromise" but to strive for the formulation of a constitution, and for the judicial overhaul legislation to be completely shelved. He also called for cancelation of the plan for a National Guard reporting to Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, and for Ben-Gvir to be removed from his post.

In the past week, several coalition figures have stated that if the talks between the coalition and the opposition under the auspices of President Isaac Herzog do not result in agreement, then the judicial overhaul legislation will continue as scheduled when the Knesset returns from the recess. Shas leader Aryeh Deri said in a roundtable discussion on Channel 14, "Every opportunity for dialogue must be exploited, but if they don’t want it, if they don’t arrive at a compromise, we will legislate in the summer session. Whatever happens, there will be a reform."

MK Moshe Gafni of the United Torah Judaism party said, "I believe that the reform will pass. We shall insist that the override clause with a majority of 61 will pass. If not - we have no reason to be in the political system if we can’t influence it."

Meanwhile, an interview given to Channel 14 two weeks ago by the architect of the judicial reform, Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, has made headlines since being aired. "There was one genuine claim," Levin said. "If by a coalition majority it is possible to appoint an unlimited number of judges, we will find ourselves in a situation in which a coalition that controls both the government and the Knesset will also take control of the court, and all three branches of government will become one. That situation cannot exist in a democratic state. It’s a true fear."

