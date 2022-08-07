Prytek expands VC activity, appoints Noga Knaz as CEO

Prytek technology and services group is expanding its venture activity and has appointed Noga Knaz as CEO of the Group’s corporate venture capital activity (CVC).

Prytek’s corporate venture capital (CVC) portfolio includes many of the tech companies that Prytek has invested in to date, about 18, most of which are Israeli. Among the Israeli companies are BlackSwan, Apester, CyberHat, FICX, Orchestra, Ezbob, OpenLegacy, HopOn, and Payme.

Until now, Prytek's venture capital activity was part of the overall management of the Group, and the appointment of Knaz is designed to provide CVC with much more management attention, among other things, in order to continue to add value to CVC’s portfolio companies and Prytek Group in its entirety. She will be joining the senior management of the Group, which includes Andrey Yashunsky and Arnon Shiboleth (co-CEOs) and Group chairman Yair Seroussi, the former Bank Hapoalim chairman.

Knaz will be responsible for Prytek’s investment activities in early-stage companies that work in synergy and contribute to the technology and services of the more mature companies in the Group. Knaz brings with her many years of experience in the capital markets and tech sector including serving as partner, CEO and deputy chair of underwriting and investments company Rosario Capital.

Prytek CVC locates and invests in companies developing technologies that can serve the companies in the financial services sub-division, which is the dominant of the three divisions. This organizational structure allows Prytek to strengthen the companies in the Operations Division through significant investment in relevant innovative technologies, and the ability to transform them into smart companies providing innovative solutions, offering unique products with high profit margins.

Prytek, which was founded in 2017, operates in nine countries, serving over 250 customers around the world and has more than 3,000 employees.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 7 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.