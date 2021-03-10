Public health chief hopes for normal Passover in Israel

"We are monitoring the morbidity rates cautiously. I hope that if they stay the same and are as they are today, I hope that we shall be able to celebrate a normal Passover, without restrictions," Sharon Elroi Preiss, head of Public Health Services at the Ministry of Health, said in a briefing yesterday evening.

"The vaccinations are having a large effect," Dr. Elroi Preiss said. "I don’t think we need talk about restrictions on Passover at the moment. There's a month to go until then, and we all know what a month means in the coronavirus pandemic. Everything could change. If the situation continues as it is, there will be no need for restrictions. If we observe the limits and social distancing, that way we won't be in a situation of restrictions on Passover, and we'll have a normal holiday."

Dr. Elroi Preiss said that the morbidity trends were encouraging, and that the effect of vaccination was observable at the hospitals, where most of those on ECMO were younger than 60, after a large proportion of the older age group had been vaccinated. "We do have critical illness today among younger people than we saw previously, and mainly among people who have not been vaccinated. But from a situation of 170 a day, we are now at 70-80 new patients a day. Every fatality is painful, but the mortality rate is also declining. When we see this picture we say that we can continue opening up."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021