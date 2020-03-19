Quantum computing co Quantum Machines raises $17.5m

Israeli quantum computers control and operation hardware and software company Quantum Machines has announced a $17.5 million Series A financing round led by Avigdor Willenz and Harel with the participation of previous backers TLV Partners and Battery Ventures.

The funds will be used to promote and accelerate the already rapid adoption of the company’s Quantum Orchestration Platform while driving the development of tomorrow’s quantum breakthroughs.

Quantum Machines (QM) announced a major breakthrough earlier this year with the launch of its Quantum Orchestration Platform and its adoption by major players. Its complete set of features works with all quantum technologies and gives researchers and development teams everything they need in order to run the most complex quantum algorithms and . experiments. Quantum Orchestration lays the ground for tackling some of the most challenging hurdles facing quantum computing, such as complex multi-qubit calibrations, quantum-error-correction and scaling up to many hundreds of qubits Israeli entrepreneur Avigdor Willenz, who recently sold Habana Labs to Intel for $2 billion, said, "The race to commercial quantum computers is one of the most exciting technological challenges of our generation. Our goal at QM is to make this happen faster than anticipated and establish ourselves as a key player in this emerging industry." QM was founded in 2018 by Itamar Sivan, Yonatan Cohen and Nissim Ofek who met at Israel’s Weizmann Institute after each had studied at the world’s top universities including Yale University, University of Washington, Oxford University and the Ecole Normale Superieure. The QM team has since grown to nearly 30 - more than half of them physicists.

QM’s Orchestration Platform has already been adopted by multinational corporations and startups at the forefront of quantum computing with many new paying customers onboarding every month.

"We have been fortunate to assemble a team of all-star researchers and scientists working on the greatest challenges of quantum computing," said Dr. Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of QM. "Their prowess is evident in the lead that QM has taken as the only company to develop Quantum Orchestration. Quantum technology will decisively shape our future and this new investment will ensure that QM remains at the center of these exciting advancements."

