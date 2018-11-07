RT unveils surveillance balloon to track ground forces

Israeli company RT Aerostats Systems, which develops observation balloons for intelligence gathering, security, and communications purposes, today unveiled a new tactical micro-observation balloon designed mainly for military use.

The new system, called SkyStar 120, is designed mainly for difficult field conditions. Its capabilities were recently demonstrated to IDF officers in an attempt to include it in regular IDF activity.

The balloon is installed on a special field vehicle with high maneuverability. It provides commanders with real-time information. "This is an ideal system for forces maneuvering under difficult field conditions. It provides them with full operational flexibility, so that they can maneuver both when the balloon is inflated and ready for launching and when it is already in the air. These capabilities improve the observation angle during activity," says RT CEO Rami Shmueli.

Shmueli adds, "We're investing large resources in research and development, and we'll continue expanding our basket of solutions for intelligence gathering and observation according to the customers' needs and the specifications of their activity in various theaters." He notes that the balloon can operate in all weather and reconnoiter a large territory at a height of 500 meters.

RT's balloons are used by the IDF and other armies around the world along countries' borders.

In contrast to the new balloon revealed today by RT, the company's other observation balloons are less flexible in operation, and inflating them requires affixing them to the ground.

RT's family of observation balloons, including its new development, will be displayed at the HLS & Cyber exhibition in mid-November at Expo Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 7, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018