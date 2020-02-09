Rabbi arrested for alleged 'miracle cure' fraud

Rabbi Eliezer Berland, the leader of the Breslov Hasidic Shuvu Bonim movement and five of his senior followers were arrested this morning by Israel Police on suspicion of defrauding and exploiting the terminally ill as well as tax offenses. After the police were attacked with stones when arresting Rabbi Berland by Shuvu Bonim supporters, more arrests are expected.

Israel Police said, "After an undercover operation, police came to the homes of six suspects early this morning and arrested them on suspicion of extortion, fraud and tax offenses."

The police claim to have gathered evidence against the suspects having cynically and cruelly exploited hundreds of people and their families by demanding tens of thousands of shekels for blessings and cures. Among other things police found 'miracle cures' the after laboratory analysis turned out to be mints with some antibiotics added.

Presumption of Innocence: Legal procedures are still ongoing and those arrested have yet to be convicted of any offence and meanwhile must be presumed innocent.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2020

