Rafael delivers US army tank protection systems

Israeli defense electronics company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. says that it has delivered a first consignment of Trophy anti-missile protection systems to the US Army for Abrams tanks and armored personnel carriers (APCs).

The Trophy anti-missile protection system is sought after for its ability to defend tanks against a wide range of battlefield threats including rocket propelled grenades (RPGs). The system has been in operational use with the Israel Defense Forces since 2011. It is fitted on the Merkava tank and Israeli APCs and has on many occasions intercepted missiles fired at Israeli armored vehicles during incidents in and around Gaza.

During 2018 and early 2019, Rafael signed deals with the US army to supply Trophy systems worth $500 million. Rafael said that the Trophy system has been adapted to the operational needs of the US forces. The system is being supplied in partnership with Leonardo DRS, a US unit of Italian company Leonardo, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) unit ELTA Systems. Production of about half of the components making up the Trophy system is being carried out in the US.

Rafael CEO Gen. (res.) Yoav Har Even said, "We have fully complied with this challenging order, which combined production and integration procedures alongside trials in especially stringent scenarios. There is great satisfaction that technology developed in Israel over many years of investment will play a major role in protecting US soldiers - exactly as it protects our soldiers."

At the same time, the US army will also use Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) Iron Fist lightweight system for protecting Bradley armored fighting vehicles. Iron Fist was developed by IMI Systems, which was recently acquired by Elbit from the Israeli government.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019