Rafael inks €200m German missile deal

Rafael Advanced Weapons Systems has signed a deal to supply thousands of Spike anti-tank missiles to Germany. Rafael did not disclose the price in the deal, but defense sources estimated the proceeds at €200 million. Eurospike, Rafael's subsidiary in Europe, is heading the deal, which was signed recently.

Commenting on the deal today, Rafael said that it would supply thousands of Spike missiles of various types and hundreds of adapted ICLU launchers to the German army in the coming years.

Last June, before the deal, Rafael highlighted the capabilities of Spike missiles in various battle scenarios in a special demonstration in Germany. Over 50 missiles were launched and hit both visible and concealed targets.

The German army has bought Spike missiles in the past. One such purchase took place in 2012, when Germany bought thousands of missiles and related systems for several hundred million dollars.

Spike missiles are capable of hitting targets at a range of up to 30 kilometers, and can be launched from land-based, airborne, and naval platforms. Rafael says that it has sold over 30,000 missiles from the Spike family to over 30 countries.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2019

