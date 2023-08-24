Rafael signs Australian Spike missile deal

Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has signed an agreement to provide Spike LR2 guided missiles worth more than A$50 million (NIS 121.5 million) to the Australian Ministry of Defense.

The Australian army's Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicles will be equipped with the missiles. Rafael's local subsidiary, Varley Rafael, will deliver the first shipment next year and is developing capabilities for domestic manufacturing. Australia will join more than 40 countries using Rafael's Spike missiles including 21 EU and NATO countries.

The Spike LR2 is an advanced, multi-purpose, multi-platform missile system that is battle proven and meets the needs of modern warfare and complex battle challenges. It is part of the Spike family of missiles that includes innovative electro-optic missiles that can be launched from 45 land, sea and air platforms.

Rafael EVP and GM Land & Naval Division Dr. Ran Gozali said, "As a loyal partner of the Australian Defense Forces for over 30 years, Rafael is grateful for the trust shown and expects to work closely with the Australian Defense Forces and our Australian industry partners to deliver forward-thinking solutions and capabilities that will strengthen Australia’s defense capabilities, and foster investment in Australia’s sovereign industrial capacity. Through local subsidiary Varley Rafael Australia (VRA) we can enable local production and complete the deal on a brief time scale."

