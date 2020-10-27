Rafael to host Quantum Technologies workshop

The Consortium for the Development of Quantum Technologies (QTC) is a registered NPO founded in 2019 and supported by the Israel Innovation Authority's MAGNET program. The Consortium includes members from academia and industry.

The Research is aimed at gaining improved technologies by cooperation between the researchers, that will boost the industry towards improved quantum sensors, namely, atomic clocks, quantum magnetometers and quantum gravimeters.

On October 28 at 9am, we will stream the QTC's first Zoom workshop on the "Globes" website. The workshop marks the end of QTC's first year of activities. The seminar is being held in cooperation with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., AccuBeat, Israel Aerospace - ELTA Industries, Weizmann Institute of Science, Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Bar-Ilan University, Ariel University, and Ben Gurion University of the Negev. For more details

Program

9am - Greetings from Tal Schneider who will present the speakers.

Dr. Nitzan Link, RAFAEL, Chair of QTC

Dr. Tal David, Chairman National Quantum Initiative INQI.

Dr. Ami Applebaum, Chief Scientist and Chairman Israel Innovation Authority.

Lectures

9.30-10.15 Guest Lecture: Atomic time keeping in space Prof. James Camparo, Aerospace Corporation

10.15-11.00 Guest Lecture: Magnetometry in challenging environment, Prof. Dmitry Budker, Helmholtz-Institut Mainz, Germany; University of California at Berkeley, USA

11.00-11.20: The need for accurate timing in the modern age, Benny Levy, CEO, chief engineer, AccuBeat

11.20-11.40: The next generation atomic clocks, Dr. Avinoam Stern, President & chief scientist AccuBeat

11.40-12.00: Quantum magnetometry, Yossi Rozenzweig, ELTA, IAI

12-12.20: MEMS technologies for quantum sensors, Dr. Alon Gabbay, RAFAEL

12.20-12.40: Quantum gravimetry, Chen Avinadav, RAFAEL, PhD student at Weizmann Institute.

12.40-13.00 Guest Lecture: Photonics Israel operates within the Engineers' Association as a cluster of the Israeli photonics entities, Shlomo Glazer, Photonics Israel

13.00-13.20: Quantum coherent effects in room temperature quantum dot optical gain media, Prof. Gadi Eisenstein, Seiden chair in Optoelectronics, Technion

13.20-13.40: Wireless time dissemination, Prof. Yosef Pinhasi, Ariel University

13.40-14.00: Quantum phase sensing beyond shot noise limit with nonlinear interferometry, Prof. Avi Pe’er, Bar-Ilan University

14.00-14.20: Optical atomic clocks with trapped ions, Dr. Nitzan Akerman, Weizmann Inst.

14.20-14.40: Application of atom-light interaction, Dr. Menachem Givon, Atom Chip Group, BGU of the Negev

14.40-15.00: Optical Frequency Atomic Clocks; Dr. David Groswasser‏, Atom Chip Group, BGU of the Negev

15.00: Tal Schneider hands back to Dr. Nitzan Link to thank the speakers and close the workshop.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020