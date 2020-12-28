Rafael unveils miniature drones, robot dogs

Israeli defense electronics company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. has unveiled a range of advanced combat systems for the future battlefield including miniature drones, a robot dog and an automatic target recognition system (ATR).

The ATR is based on computer vision and color types of targets - human, weapons, armored vehicles etc. to facilitate decision making about what to fire at and destroy. Rafael says this is a unique capability based on an advanced AI algorithm that it has developed. The system can be incorporated in drones, precision missiles and surveillance craft.

The systems were unveiled as part of an exhibition for Israel Defense Forces units and the Ministry of Defense but Rafael is also hoping to catch the eye of overseas buyers.

Other systems presented included a combined system for tracking, protecting and firing for armored vehicles and infantry including the ability to fire small missiles and ammunition from an innovative helmet and advanced trigger system.

Rafael also unveiled a miniature robot dog and miniature drone for locating and tracking the enemy in difficult to access locations designed to save human lives.

Some of these systems are already in use by the IDF.

Rafael CEO Yoav Har-Even said that the new systems provide solutions to defend the country against Israel's enemies in the coming decades. He said, "In the current period and probably in the future, most countries including Israel, do not see any outstanding need to conquer and hold territory as an asset over time."

He added, "The need is to conquer and control territory to significantly neutralize enemies and destroy as far as possible the forces and combat capability of the other side. The land conquered often becomes a burden and the fear of 'sinking in the mud' becomes a major consideration in decision making about operating and maneuvering forces."

"At the same time there is an increased need to reduce casualties among combat soldiers and this demand is much more significant than in the past."

The new systems presented by Rafael are designed to meet these needs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2020

