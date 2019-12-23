Rafael wins IDF intelligence systems tender

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. has been awarded an Israel Ministry of Defense classified tender worth billions of shekels to provide the Israel Defense Forces with intelligence systems. The contract is for work over an estimated 20 years and includes developing and supplying intelligence gathering systems, command and control systems and more. The systems will serve the Israel Air Force, IDF Intelligence Unit and the Israeli GOC Army Headquarters.

Rafael bid for the tender together with UAV developer Aeronautics, which it acquired several months ago together with businessman Avihai Stolero for NIS 850 million. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) also bid for the tender.while "Globes" reported last July that Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) withdrew from the tender because it said it was not economically worthwhile. IAI also said that the terms of the tender would restrict its ability to market and sell parts of the new system to customers abroad.

The Ministry of Defense decision to award the tender to Rafael will be better for the company because it includes elements that are developed and manufactured by Aeronautics.

Rafael and the Ministry of Defense declined to comment on the matter.

Rafael's president and CEO is Maj. Gen (ret.) Yoav Har Even.

