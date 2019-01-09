Rafael wins follow-on US Army tank protection deal

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and Leonardo DRS Inc. announced today that they been awarded a contract to provide the US army and Marine Corps. with Trophy active protection systems for Abrams tanks. In the first stage, the deal is worth $79.6 million and the value of the program will be over $200 million.

This is a follow-on order after a deal was signed last June worth $193 million to equip several divisions of Abrams tanks with the Trophy system. Next month, Rafael and Leo have been invited to demonstrate the Trophy system in trials with the US Army's Stryker armored vehicle.

Trophy provides combat-proven protection against anti-armor rocket and missile threats, while at the same time locating and reporting the origin of the hostile fire for immediate response.

Leonardo DRS Land Systems Division VP and general manager Aaron Hankins said, “Leonardo DRS is proud of the confidence shown by the Army in deciding to field TROPHY to even more US combat brigades. Together with our Rafael partners, we are fully committed to meeting our customers’ demands and are working in parallel to further address the urgent protection needs of other US platforms.”

“Rafael does not stand still. Trophy VPS provides the same capabilities and performance as Trophy in a significantly smaller package,” said Moshe Elazar, Executive Vice President and Head of Rafael’s Land and Naval Division. “We are also leveraging our global leadership in both active protection (close to 1,500 Trophy systems) and medium-caliber remote weapons systems (over 1,000 systems), to offer the mature, reliable, lightweight Samson turret, which combines both capabilities. Given our wide customer base and existing production lines for both, Samson is a capable, affordable, low risk solution for the US Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicles, other programs in Israel and other markets.”

