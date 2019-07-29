Rail cybersecurity co Cervello raises $4.5m

Israeli railway cybersecurity company Cervello has raised $4.5 million in a seed funding round. The company says that the investment will accelerate development of its technology and its expansion into international markets. Among the investors are North First Ventures of Israel and Awz Ventures of Canada, and Comsec Group founder Nissim Bar-El.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli rail cybersecurity co Cylus raises $12m

Cervello was founded in 2017 by Roie Onn (CEO), Shaked Kafzan and Nadav Avidan, veterans of IDF technology and intelligence units and graduates of The Zell Entrepreneurship Program at IDC Herzliya. Cervello addresses security vulnerabilities in the critical systems that railway companies depend on.

“As operators further digitize their infrastructures, the railway industry is adopting an active approach towards both the security of its critical systems and international compliance,” says Onn. “The Cervello Dashboard provides operators with full visibility of their railway signaling systems and critical assets and alerts on cyber incidents during day-to-day operation. The solution can be either added to support existing rail equipment or installed during the manufacturing and design process”.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019