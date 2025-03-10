Ramat Hasharon house sells for NIS 12.4m

A semi-detached house in Ankor Street in Ramat Hasharon's Neve Rom neighborhood has been sold for NIS 12.4 million. The 240 square meter, five-room house on two floors is on a 430 square meter lot. The ground floor has three bedrooms and a salon and kitchen while upstairs is a spacious master bedroom. The house is designed in a Tuscany style with parquet floors, two bathrooms and one parking space.

The sellers had been asking NIS 12.95 million for nearly a year. Real estate agent Liat Arad said, "It's a fairly old house, but it's been kept in good condition. The market today is not easy, and the sellers insisted on the price they wanted. Quite a few people came to see the property, but most of them saw it as land for building a new house and were not willing to pay more than NIS 11-11.5 million.

"In the end, we found buyers who loved the house and wanted to keep it as it is. The negotiations were not easy and came close to breaking down more than once, but in the end we managed to close the deal to the satisfaction of both parties. To the best of my knowledge, this is an unprecedented price for the neighborhood in recent times."

The two sides in the deal were represented by the HaBaita Real Estate Agency, owned by Liat Arad, Natali Eisenberg and Anat Sinai. The sellers will be represented by Adv. Osnat Leib and the buyers by Adv. Ravit Arbel.

The sellers and buyers: The sellers are a couple in their 70s who decided to downsize after their children left home. The buyers are a couple with three children who live in another area of Ramat Hasharon and were looking for a larger property to live in, with a preference for the Neve Rom neighborhood due to its unique character and proximity to Kfar Hayrok. The buyers do not intend to change the character of the house, but plan to renovate it before moving in.

The city and the neighborhood: Neve Rom was built in the 1960s in the southwest section of Ramat Hasharon for Israel Air Force pilots. It is a quiet neighborhood with no public transport or commercial centers, which means residents are dependent on cars.

Ramat Hasharon has a population of 49,000 and is ranked in the second highest socio-economic decile by the Central Bureau of Statistics. According to the Nadlan website, the average purchase price of a home in Ramat Hasharon is NIS 4.65 million and the average monthly rent paid in the city is NIS 9,500.

The market situation: Eisenberg says, "We feel a reawakening with more people looking for properties to buy, but it's still a buyers' market - and they're not sure if it's the right time to buy.

"We can really feel the mood of the country through the market. In difficult times there are far fewer inquiries and on days with better news, the number of inquiries increases. You can see declines in initial marketing prices. Anyone who wants to sell understands that they need to offer a realistic price from the start."

The appraiser's assessment: "The Neve Rom neighborhood has developed in recent years and is considered one of the most sought-after in the city, with excellent accessibility to the Ayalon Highway and Road 5," says Israel Yaacov, a real estate appraiser who specializes in luxury houses in the Sharon region, among other things. "Similar deals conducted in the area in the past year indicate prices ranging from NIS 11 to 13 million for semi-detached houses of a similar size.

"Ramat Hasharon continues to be one of the most expensive cities in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, with particularly high demand for detached and semi-detached homes." Yaacov notes that "similar deals in the neighborhood were completed at prices of NIS 8.6-9.5 million, so the asking price in this deal was high, partly because of the size of the lot, even though the location is less attractive, on the edge of the neighborhood, and the interior design is old fashioned compared with expectations in the luxury market."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2025.

