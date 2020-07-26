Rami Levy in talks to buy Delek Israel

Lahav LR Real Estate Ltd. (TASE: LAHAV) today notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that it is holding talks together with a company privately owned by Rami Levy to acquire Delek Israel from Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG), controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva. Lahav and Rami Levy are joining the Salkind brothers and Allied Holdings led by Yitzhak Swary who are also bidding to buy Delek Israel.

Delek Israel is one of the main assets of financially troubled Delek Group, which is striving to sell assets to meet its debts. Delek operates one of Israel's largest chain of gas stations with 239 gas station, of which 178 are independently operated as well as 196 convenience stores of which 160 aqre independently operated.

Delek Israel has equity of NIS 1.2 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 26, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020