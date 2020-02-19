Rami Levy to open post office in supermarket

Israeli supermarket chain Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI) is opening a postal agency in one of its branches, sources inform "Globes." The chain will become a franchise holder of Israel Postal Company through Rami Levy's branch in the Atarot shopping mall owned by Levy. Levy and Israel Postal Company already have a delivery center in the Levy-owned mall in Mevaseret Zion.

Jerusalem is one of the first cities to apply the strategy of opening a postal agency within a store. This is part of the strategy adopted by the Israel Postal Company CEO Danny Goldstein, for expanding its retail reach.

The new postal agency comes on top of other postal agencies recently opened by franchise holders in stores, including King Store in Beersheva, Mega Ba'Ir (owned by Yenot Bitan) in Hadera, Machsanei Hashuk in Beersheva, Tammy Minimarket in Ashdod, Big Shop in Jerusalem, Kfar Hashaashuim in Sderot, and FIX in Haifa.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020