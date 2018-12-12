Ramilee fashion chain closing down

There is yet another fashion chain has fallen victim to the financial hardships afflicting the sector. Sources inform "Globes" that the ramilee fashion retail chain, Israel's largest fashion chain for pregnant women, is closing down.

The chain, which had nearly 40 stores and 115 employees at the peak of its operations, is also closing down its is.about chain for large-size women's fashions, which at one point had 10 stores. The two chains, owned by the Mizrahi family, plans closing their final stores by February 2019.

The owner and founder of the chains, Rami Mizrahi, has confirmed to "Globes" that the chains are closing down. The owners stressed that they are operating at a loss and decided to close down rather than go bankrupt.

This is the seventh fashion chain in Israel to close in the past year following: Honigman, Celio, mish-mish, Yaffo Tel Aviv, Hausner and Wertheimer Sport.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 12, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018