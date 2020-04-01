Rate of new Covid-19 cases in Israel continues to rise

The Ministry of Health reported this morning that the number of cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Israel had risen to 5,591 - a record daily rise of 760 over the past 24 hours. 97 patients with the disease are severely ill, with 76 of them on ventilators and sedated. 118 people are reported to be moderately ill, and the rest have only mild symptoms. 226 people in Israel have recovered from the disease.

Another fatality from the virus was reported this morning: a 98 year old woman with a pre-existing medical condition who died in Soroka Hospital in Beersheva. This brings the number of fatalities in Israel from the virus to 21. Yesterday a 49 year-old woman, also with a pre-existing medical condition, died at Asaf Harofe Hospital - the

Globally, the number of people who have died from infection by the Covid-19 virus has risen to over 42,000, and more than 850,000 are known to have been infected. In Italy, the number of fatalities has risen to 12,428, the largest death toll in any single country, while the number of deaths in the US has climbed to 4,055. In Spain, the second worst hit country there have been 8,464 fatalities.

In Israel, efforts are being intensified to reduce the infection rate in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv with police roadblocks set up around the city to monitor traffic coming out.

