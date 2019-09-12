Real-time big data co ScyllaDB raises $25m

Israeli real-time big data database company ScyllaDB has announced that it has completed a $25 million financing round led by Eight Roads Ventures and with the participation of existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and TLV Partners. These funds bring the total raised by ScyllaDB to date to $60 million.

These new funds will help ScyllaDB meet increasing demand for a highly scalable, highly performant NoSQL database. ScyllaDB says that the database is already outstripping Apache Cassandra. ScyllaDB will use the new funds to offer a better, faster open source alternative to Amazon DynamoDB.

With offices in Herzliya and Palo Alto, ScyllaDB was founded in 2015 by CEO Dor Laor. Since launching, Scylla has replaced Cassandra at hundreds of leading organizations, including Comcast, GE, Grab, IBM, Opera Software, Samsung and Starbucks. Expanding on that effort, ScyllaDB has now launched an API that enables DynamoDB users to migrate to ScyllaDB’s free open source database.

Laor said, “Now that our product has matured, we’ve expanded our APIs with new capabilities and added deployment options for our as-a-service offering to run on multi-cloud infrastructure. Remaining true to our open source roots, we’re now providing an OSS, upstream-first alternative to the popular DynamoDB database. That means DynamoDB users will be able to run their applications everywhere, extend the database, gain in-depth observability with Grafana, enjoy better, lower latency - and all this at a fraction of the price.”

In addition to developing the DynamoDB-compatible API, ScyllaDB will use the additional funding to expand its engineering department and double its global sales and marketing team.

