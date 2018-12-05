Record 2018 Israel tourism set to exceed 4m

Israel's Ministry of Tourism is projecting a total of four million tourists in Israel in 2018, after 389,000 tourists visited in November, 9% more than in November 2017 and 35% more than in November 2016. The Ministry of Tourism estimated proceeds from tourism in November at NIS 2.1 billion. 486,000 tourists visited Israel in October.

3.8 million tourists visited Israel in January-November 2018, 14% more than in the corresponding period last year. Most of the tourists arrived by air; 30,500 arrived by sea.

Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin said, "November continued the record-breaking streak in incoming tourism to Israel, with unprecedented achievements in store in numbers of tourists visiting. We are meeting the targets we set, and I believe that we will finish the year with four million tourists, an all-time record. We also learned this week that Jerusalem is the world's fastest growing city in tourism, with an increase of almost 40% in the number of tourists visiting. We are proving that with hard work and a strong marketing effort, Israel can become an attractive tourist destination, thereby giving the economy a huge forward push."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 5, 2018

