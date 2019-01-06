Record 4.1m tourists visited Israel in 2018

A record 4,120,800 tourists visited Israel in 2018, up 14% from last year, which was also a record, and up 42% from 2016, the Ministry of Tourism reports. The Ministry of Tourism estimates that income from tourists last year totaled NIS 22 billion ($5.8 billion).

December was a busy month for tourism with 325,600 visiting Israel, up 12% from December 2017. The Ministry of Tourism estimates that income from tourists in December totaled NIS 1.7 billion.

In December, 288,100 tourists came to Israel by air, 37,400 by land and 26,200 by sea.

Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin said, "The record comes after a revolutionary change in marketing Israel through improved infrastructures, opening up air routes to Israel from new destinations, and creating collaborations with large travel agencies worldwide. Incoming tourism to Israel has a major economic contribution and no less contributes to Israel's image."

