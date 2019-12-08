search
Record 4.6m tourists projected for Israel in 2019

8 Dec, 2019 16:49
Israel has had 4.2 million tourists in 2019 and has already broken last year's record when 4.1 million tourists visited Israel, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

451,000 tourists came to Israel in November, up 16% from November 2018 when 389,000 tourists came to Israel, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, projecting a record 4.6 million tourists for 2019, up 11% from last year, which was itself a record.

Between January and November 2019, 4.2 million tourists came to Israel, up 11% from 2018.

49% of tourists visiting Israel came from five countries. 21% of tourists visiting Israel came from the US, and 28% from Germany, France, Russia, and the UK.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 8, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

