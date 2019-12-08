Record 4.6m tourists projected for Israel in 2019

451,000 tourists came to Israel in November, up 16% from November 2018 when 389,000 tourists came to Israel, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, projecting a record 4.6 million tourists for 2019, up 11% from last year, which was itself a record.

Between January and November 2019, 4.2 million tourists came to Israel, up 11% from 2018.

49% of tourists visiting Israel came from five countries. 21% of tourists visiting Israel came from the US, and 28% from Germany, France, Russia, and the UK.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 8, 2019

