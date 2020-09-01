Record infections, deaths as schools stay closed in hotspots

As most Israeli children returned to school today, the Ministry of Health reported a record one day tally yesterday in new Covid-19 infections and fatalities. 2,180 new people tested positive for the virus yesterday, beating the previous record number in July, and bringing the total number of cases in Israel since the pandemic began to 117,241. 19 people succumbed to the disease, yesterday, also a record, bringing the total number of fat5alities in Israel to 946.

School were stopped from reopening today in 20 areas as red hotspots by the Ministry of Health. The coronavirus cabinet reversed its initial decision that the schools could stay open in the hotspots after the strenuous protestations by head of the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 task force Prof. Rony Gamzu. The issue will be discussed again by the coronavirus cabinet on Thursday.

The 20 hotspots are: Tiberias, Daliyat el-Carmel, Tira, Ein Mahel, Emmanuel, Kafr Kassem, Isafiya, Lakiya, Beit Jann, Maaleh Iron, Ibalin, Kafr Bara, Jaljuliya, Kfar Aza, Gat, Beitar Illit, Kafr Kana, Rechasim, Al Batouf, Kabaya-Tabash-Hajara, Jediah-Makhr, Um El Fahm, and Zemer.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020