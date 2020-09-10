Record new Covid-19 cases for third-straight day

A new record of 3,904 people in Israel tested positive for Covid-19 in Israel yesterday, the Ministry of Health reports. This was the third straight day that a new record one-day tally was reported, beating the previous record of 3,496 new cases reported on Tuesday. 43,445 tests were conducted yesterday with 9% of them returning a positive result.

Despite the sharp rise in new cases, the number of seriously ill patients with coronavirus remains stable at 474 compared with 477 two days ago and 469 yesterday. One week ago there were 424 seriously ill patients. There are currently 133 people on ventilators, down nine from yesterday, and 1,054 people have died from the virus, up by 14 from yesterday.

RELATED ARTICLES Covid-19 infections in Israel hit new peak

In total 927 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 and some of the hospitals in northern Israel are reaching full capacity due to the proliferation of cases.

On Tuesday evening a night-time curfew from 7pm to 5am was imposed on the 40 locations with highest infection rates. The situation will be reviewed on September 15. However, there is major confusion and defiance of the orders in these places and it is questionable how effective the measures are.

Later today the coronavirus cabinet will meet to consider measures to reduce the infection rate. National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Prof. Ronni Gamzu is urging stricter measures and the possibility of a national lockdown during the Jewish New Year holiday (Rosh Hashana) starting at the end of next week is still on the agenda.

en.globes.co.il - on September 10, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020