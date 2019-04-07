Record tourism continues in Q1 2019

A record 1.14 million overseas visitors came to Israel in the first quarter of 2019, up 14% from the corresponding period of 2018, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

After making seasonal adjustments, the Central Bureau of Statistics, reports that there was an average of 391,000 visitors to Israel each month, in the first quarter of 2019, which equals a record of 4.7 million tourist per year, compared with a monthly average of 374,000 per month in the final quarter 2018, which represented an annual rate of 4.5 million tourists.

In 2018, a record 4.12 million tourists came to Israel, up 14% from 2017, which was also a record, and up 42% from 2016.

