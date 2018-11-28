Red Hat acquires Israeli data storage co NooBaa

US open source technology solutions company Red Hat Inc. (NYSE: RHT) today announced that it has acquired Israel data storage management company NooBaa. Tel Aviv-based NooBaa is an early stage startup developing software for managing data storage services across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Red Hat said that the addition of NooBaa's data management technology augments Red Hat's existing portfolio of hybrid cloud offerings and helps advance Red Hat's position as a leading provider of open hybrid cloud technologies.

No financial details were disclosed. Founded in 2013 by CEO Yuval Dimnik, CTO Guy Margalit, VP product Eran Tamir and VP R&D Nimrod Becker, NooBaa has raised $5 million from Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), OurCrowd, Akimai and other investors.

Dimnik told "Globes," Storage systems today assume that the hardware beneath them is static. We have started out from the opposite assumption - that systems are dynamic. The system monitors syatems behavior over time and makes decisions not based on assumptions about the infrastructure's structure but rather their behavior over time according to the needs of the organization."

He added, "As Red Hat says, in an era when data is king, organizations possess vast amounts of data, on the one hand, and operate in a dispersed environment, on the other hand. In sich as spread out environment, the question is where is the data, and how can I manage it what with the problems of access and security."

Dimnik continued, "We are talking about many environments that seem and act differently from each other, and we provide a solution that appears like one platform with all the data , and on this an organization can choose which resources it wants to use, while moving the date between these resources."

Dimnik said that NooBaa's rivals are tech giants like IBM, which acquired Red Hat earlier this month for $34 billion. "There are similar products but IBM's product, for example, is very inflexible and only works in an IBM environment."

As Red Hat itself puts matters, NooBaa addresses the need for greater visibility and control over unstructured data spread throughout these distributed environments. To achieve this, the company has developed a data platform designed to serve as an abstraction layer over existing storage infrastructure. This abstraction not only enables data portability from one cloud to another, but allows users to manage data stored in multiple locations as a single, coherent data set that an application can interact with.

Red Hat VP and general manager Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure Ranga Rangachari said, “Data portability is a key imperative for organizations building and deploying cloud-native applications across private and multiple clouds. NooBaa’s technologies will augment our portfolio and strengthen our ability to meet the needs of developers in today’s hybrid and multi-cloud world. We are thrilled to welcome a technical team of nine to the Red Hat family as we work together to further solidify Red Hat as a leading provider of open hybrid cloud technologies.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 28, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018