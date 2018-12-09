search
Front > News

RedHill Biopharma raises $20m on Nasdaq

Dror Ben-Asher Photo: Arik Soltan
9 Dec, 2018 15:46
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Israeli company will use the funds for the commercial launch of H.pylori drug TALICIA and two phase III clinical trials.

Israeli drug developer RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL; TASE: RDHL) raised $20 million on Nasdaq on Friday. The company issued 2,857,143 American Depositary Shares (ADS), each representing ten of its ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $7.00 per ADS. Based in Tel Aviv, the company is primarily focused on late clinical-stage development and commercialization of proprietary drugs for gastrointestinal diseases and cancer.

The offering following positive results in its Phase III trial of a product for treatment of Crohn's Disease.

Redhill will now use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, which totaled $43 million at the end of the third quarter, to fund preparations for TALICIA (H. pylori) commercial launch and activities, clinical development programs, including initiation of a pivotal Phase III study with RHB-204 for NTM, and preparations for a second Phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn’s disease, and for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

RedHill's CEO is Dror Ben-Asher.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 9, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Dror Ben-Asher Photo: Arik Soltan
Dror Ben-Asher Photo: Arik Soltan
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018