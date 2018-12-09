RedHill Biopharma raises $20m on Nasdaq

Israeli drug developer RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL; TASE: RDHL) raised $20 million on Nasdaq on Friday. The company issued 2,857,143 American Depositary Shares (ADS), each representing ten of its ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $7.00 per ADS. Based in Tel Aviv, the company is primarily focused on late clinical-stage development and commercialization of proprietary drugs for gastrointestinal diseases and cancer.

The offering following positive results in its Phase III trial of a product for treatment of Crohn's Disease.

Redhill will now use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, which totaled $43 million at the end of the third quarter, to fund preparations for TALICIA (H. pylori) commercial launch and activities, clinical development programs, including initiation of a pivotal Phase III study with RHB-204 for NTM, and preparations for a second Phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn’s disease, and for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

RedHill's CEO is Dror Ben-Asher.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 9, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018