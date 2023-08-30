Register now for the “Globes” Best Employers in Israel ranking

"Globes", in collaboration with international business information company Statista, is launching its third annual ranking of Israel’s best employers. The aim is to identify the 150 companies, in 24 industries, considered by employees to be the best places at which to work.

The ranking will be published in May 2024.

In the first stage of the compilation of the ranking, employers of 200 people or more who wish to compete for a spot in the ranking, or even to recommend another employer, can do so by clicking here . We stress that this is an initial stage, and registration does not necessarily mean that the employer will be included in the final ranking. This stage will end on October 14, 2023.

The second stage is an extensive Internet survey of employees only. Employees of companies and organizations that employ over 200 people are eligible to participate. Survey participants will be asked to give positive or negative recommendations for their employers, and also for competing employers in the same industry. In addition to the survey through an Internet panel, employees will be able to participate in compiling the ranking through the "Globes" website, via a link that will be displayed on October 16, 2023.

Statista’s research department will evaluate the recommendations from both sources and ensure that there are no duplicate registrations or ineligible recommendations.

This stage will last until November 11, 2023.

To sum up, employers who wish to participate as candidates in the ranking can register via this link .

Who is Statista?

Statista publishes rankings on a range of subjects around the world, in collaboration with leading media companies. This research and analysis service is based upon the success of statista.com, one of the world’s leading data and business information platforms, providing relevant data for businesses, research studies, market surveys, and consumer surveys, on various topics.