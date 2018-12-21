Remote assistance autonomous car co Ottopia raises $3m

Israeli remote assistance for self-driving cars developer Ottopia announced today that it has closed $3 million in seed funding led by MizMaa Ventures with participation from Glory Ventures, Plug and Play, and NextGear.

Ottopia plans to use the funds to expand its R&D team and collaborate with autonomous vehicle companies to prove the versatility and enhanced safety of its platform.

Autonomous vehicles can drive themselves 99% of the time but the final percent is likely still many years away. But with teleoperation, an autonomous vehicle can call a human back-up to help it resolve emergency unpredictable or unsafe situations.

Ottopia’s software platform allows the human operator and the car’s AI to work together during a remote intervention. The human assists the autonomous vehicle with decision-making in a complex scenario and the self-driving car then executes that decision and navigates with a full suite of sensors and safety measures engaged.

The Tel Aviv-based company was founded earlier this year by CEO Amit Rosenzweig and CTO Leon Altarac. Rosenzweig said, "Our platform addresses all the core challenges in teleoperation, like network connectivity, safety and cybersecurity. And the feedback so far from key players is very encouraging.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018