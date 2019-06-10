Renault-Nissan opens Tel Aviv innovation lab

Renault and Nissan today inaugurated a new facility for the joint innovation lab in Tel Aviv, Atidim Park, which will enable the Alliance to accelerate collaboration with Israeli startups in partnership with the Israel Innovation Authority.

Known as the Alliance Innovation Lab Tel Aviv, the facility focuses on sensors for autonomous driving, cybersecurity, and big data. The Alliance is currently testing and working on over 10 joint prototyping projects with Israeli startups at different stages, including: Apollo Power, Argus, AutoTalks, BrightWay Vision, Electreon, Enigmatos, IRP systems, Karamba, Moodify, Saferide and Upstream.

The lab's location in Atidim Park enables it to carry out Proof of Concepts (POCs) in ideal conditions and co-develop prototypes in Tel Aviv's smart city experiment zone. Covering 1600 square meters, the lab provides startups with the space to test technologies with real vehicles, as well as modern office space in a live ecosystem.

Alliance EVP engineering Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, "With Israel as a global innovation hub, particularly with automotive technology, this new lab is a natural next step for us and will allow the Alliance to leverage the strengths of Israel’s startup ecosystem. Through collaborations with promising local startups with cutting-edge technologies, we aim to develop a variety of key technologies, which will be essential for the future of mobility."

"The opening of this new facility is a special milestone for us. It is part of the Alliance's growing engagement in the Israeli ecosystem, after setting-up our local innovation lab", said Antoine Basseville, Director of the Alliance Innovation Lab Tel Aviv. “We believe that our new facility, the Alliance partnerships with the Israel Innovation Authority, with the municipality and university of Tel Aviv, will contribute to create a comprehensive mobility ecosystem in Atidim in a wide array of fields from smart city to our technical fields”

Being a selected operator of the Israel Innovation Authority's "Technological Innovation Labs" program, the lab offers advantageous funding for POCs carried out by Israeli startups focusing on smart mobility.

The lab also works in close cooperation with Alliance Ventures, the Alliance corporate venture capital fund that plans to invest up to $1 billion over five years in startups, early-stage technology companies and entrepreneurial talents and has already invested in Maniv Mobility fund in Israel.

An additional partnership for the Alliance lab in Israel is CityZone, an innovation ecosystem for smart city ventures, at Atidim Park, under real-city conditions.

