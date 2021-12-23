Restore Medical successfully implants heart failure device

Israeli company Restore Medical has published initial results of a clinical trial in which for the first time it implanted in human beings its product, ContraBand, which is designed to treat heart congestion. The product is implanted in a minimally invasive procedure, using a catheter, and is designed to treat patients with chronic left ventricular failure, where the heart is unable to pump sufficient oxygen-rich blood through the body. It causes the healthy right ventricle to assist the failing left ventricle, so that patients feel relief form their symptoms, and further harm to the heart is prevented.

Congestive heart failure is a progressive, debilitating disease and is one of the leading causes of mortality. Less than half of patients survive five years after diagnosis, and only 30% survive ten years. 25% of patients return to hospital within a month of discharge, making it also the leading cause of repeat hospitalizations. The disease affects tens of millions of people worldwide, including 6.2 million in the US alone, and it is considered the largest unmet clinical and financial need facing global healthcare systems.

Restore Medical has successfully implanted the ContraBand device in five patients at the ZNA medical center in Middelheim, Antwerp, Belgium and Kaplan Medical Center in Israel.

The company is run by CEO Gilad Marom, and was established in 2015 by Dr. Elchanan Bruckheimer (Medical Director), Aaron Feldman (board member) and Stephen Bellomo (VP, Clinical Affairs). The main investors are Incentive Incubator, Peregrine Ventures, Allegro and a strategic investor whose name was not disclosed.

"The positive impact this treatment can have on the millions of people suffering from CHF cannot be underestimated. Not only will it transform the quality of life of treated patients, but it will also reduce the enormous financial burden that comes as a result of patients being undertreated," Marom said.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 23, 2021.

