Restrictions on entry to Israel extended as new infections ebb

The Israel Airports Authority has notified airlines that the ban on non-Israelis entering Israel has been extended to May 30, while Israelis returning from abroad must continue to self-isolate for two weeks. Earlier this week, the requirement for returning Israelis to self-isolate in government-run hotels was eased with people being allowed to quarantine in their own homes.

The Ministry of Health reported this evening that there were 16,529 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Israel, representing a rise of just 20 today. The number of people in Israel who have recovered from the disease is 12,083. Fatalities now number 260.

Out of 4,186 current cases, 60 are severely ill, 55 of them on ventilators.

8,976 tests were carried out yesterday and a further 5,000 by 8pm this evening.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020