Rimonim R&D Partnership files for TASE IPO

Rimonim R&D Partnership has filed for a TASE IPO and plans raising NIS 20-30 million to invest in agri-tech and food-tech. The entrepreneurs behind the partnership, which was founded in September, include former Tnuva CEO Yigal Gali as well as Dr. Sharon Dvir and Dr. Michal Dvir. Rimonim's chairman is Dror Nagal, who wasa formerly Azorim Investment, Development and Construction Ltd. (TASE: AZRM) CEO.

Ahead of the IPO, Rimonim has already marked out two target companies: Sufresca, which was founded by Prof. Amos Nussinovitch and has developed edible coatings to eliminate plastic packaging and extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables; and Skyx, founded by CEO Eylon Sorek and CTO Dr. Itzik Turkel, which has developed precision spraying for agriculture using a fleet of autonomous drones.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020