Rise in Israel's unemployment rate eases

The pace at which Israel's unemployment rate is rising has slackened. Since 5 pm yesterday, 5,373 people have registered as unemployed. Yesterday (Sunday) 23,946 people registered, which compares with 21,932 last Friday and 42,860 last Thursday.

Since the beginning of March, 786,991 people have newly registered as unemployed. 90% of them are people who are on leave without pay from their place of work. The unemployment rate currently stands at 22.7%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2020

