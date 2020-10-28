Rival could bid in Israel Postal co privatization

The first stage of the Israel Postal Co. privatization was completed yesterday with the submission of requests to enter the information room and there are some surprise contenders. Among them is Beeri Printers, whose subsidiary Meser the new Israel Post Office is Israel Postal's biggest rival.

Senior executives at Beeri confirmed that they did submit a request and voiced concern that as part of the privatization process the government plans greatly strengthening Israel Postal and eliminating competitors. "Globes" understands that Beeri will not be allowed to enter the information room themselves and will be required to appoint a trustee for the purpose as part of due diligence.

Among others asking to enter the information room were Nahor (represented by the investment bank Value Base), Neopharm, Fortissimo private equity fund with Oversize and Transworld, Reality Fund, Avi Yehiel and partner Sasi Shilo, Generation Fund, Alon Blue Square, and Rami Levy together with Katz Deliveries and logistics. It is not yet clear whether Apax Partners has paid to enter the information room.

In three months all those who are interested in buying the Israel postal Co. will be required to submit their bids.

Government Companies Authority head Yaakov Kvint said that the number of bidders interested in the Israel Postal Co. is in double figures.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2020

