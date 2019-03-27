Road 6 northern section to Kiryat Ata opens Fri

A new 16 kilometer northern section of Road 6 (the Cross Israel Highway) will open to traffic on Friday, Cross Israel 6 North Ltd. has announced. The new section - a toll road - has two tunnels and includes the Ha'Emekim Interchange and the Somekh Interchange near Kiryat Ata in Haifa Bay.

The new Road 6 section is immediately north of the five kilometer section, which was opened last November, and includes a 1.7 kilometer tunnel at Yokneam with three lanes in each direction.

The two new sections of Road 6 cost NIS 2.5 billion to build.

The two new northern sections are operated by Cross Israel 6 North Ltd., a separate operator to Cross Israel Highway Ltd. so that subscriptions for the more southerly sections of Road 6 do not cover the new sections and a separate toll must be paid. There is a two tier toll payment structure on the new sections depending on whether journeys are made during peak congestion hours or at regular times. With the completion of the new section to the Somekh Interchange, Road 6 stretches 188 kilometers from the Negev to the north.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 27, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019