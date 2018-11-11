Road 90 to become four-lane divided highway

Road 90, which has claimed the lives of 17 people in accidents over the past three weeks, is to become a divided highway with two lanes in each direction, with an option of three lanes in each direction, Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz has announced, He has instructed the Ministry of Transport to draw up the plan for the divided highway, from Eilat to the Upper Galilee, which will be called the Cross-Israel Highway East.

Road 90 stretches 480 kilometers from north to south and is easily the longest and most dangerous highway in the country, with some section built more than 50 years ago. For almost the entire length, Road 90 is an undivided two lane highway making overtaking particularly perilous.

Katz plans to get approval for the NIS 2 billion plan from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the cabinet. Katz also wants to convert several other two-way undivided highways into four-land divided highways including Road 25 between Dimona and Beersheva, Road 31 between the Dead Sea and Arad, the eastern section of Road 1 near the Dead Sea, Road 505 between the Jordan Valley and the Kessem Inteerchange on Road 6, and Road 71 from Beit Shean to the Hasargel Junction.

